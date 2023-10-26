Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said that Garoppolo (back) will practice Thursday and is "hopeful" the quarterback will play Monday against the Lions, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Garoppolo didn't practice at all last week before sitting out Sunday's loss to the Bears, but the Raiders appear confident that the veteran signal-caller won't be headed for any further absences, barring a setback. The Raiders will release theri first Week 8 injury report later Thursday, which will indicate whether Garoppolo was a limited or full participant in his return to the field.