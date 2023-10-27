Garoppolo (back) practiced fully Friday, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

After not practicing at all last week and being inactive for the Raiders' loss to the Bears, Garoppolo returned to the field Thursday as a limited participant. A full practice Friday sets the stage for the quarterback to return to the starting role Monday against the Lions, making him a Week 8 lineup option for those in deeper formats or in leagues that start two quarterbacks. In the five games he's played this season, Garoppolo has posted a 7:8 TD:INT and 1,079 passing yards.