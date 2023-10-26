Garoppolo (back) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Garoppolo didn't practice at all last week, so the QB's return to a limited session Thursday has him trending in a positive direction ahead of Monday night's game against the Lions. For his part, coach Josh McDaniels noted that the team is "hopeful" Garoppolo will be available for Week 8 action, with the signal-caller now having two more opportunities to increase his practice participation before the Raiders submit their final injury report of the week Saturday.
