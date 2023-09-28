Garoppolo (concussion) was present for practice Thursday, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.
Garoppolo missed Wednesday's practice, but his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Chargers. The Raiders' upcoming injury report will reveal the participation level of Garoppolo, who has been in the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Week 4 action.
