Garoppolo will undergo more tests Monday to determine the severity of the back injury he suffered in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garoppolo was injured midway through the Week 6 win and was taken to a Las Vegas-area hospital for evaluation. According to Schefter, the Raiders "believe it's too early to conclude anything about his status" for the team's Week 7 game against the Bears next Sunday. Brian Hoyer was active as the No. 2 quarterback against New England and came in to replace Garoppolo, but it was rookie Aidan O'Connell who drew the start in Las Vegas' Week 4 loss to the Chargers when Garoppolo was out with a concussion. As a result, it's unclear which of the two signal-callers might be first in line to fill in for Garoppolo should he sit out against the Bears.