The Raiders are slated to sign Garoppolo (foot), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Schefter, Garoppolo's looming deal with the Raiders is a three-year, $67.5 million pact that includes $34 million guaranteed. In his new locale, Garoppolo is in line take over Las Vegas' starting QB slot, which had been vacated by the departure of Derek Carr, who is now with the Saints. In the process, Garoppolo is reunited with head coach Josh McDaniels, who worked with the signal-caller earlier in his career while the two were both with the Patriots.
