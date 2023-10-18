Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Garoppolo (back) won't practice Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

McDaniels didn't offer any additional updates regarding the status of Garoppolo, who was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after exiting this past Sunday's 21-17 win over New England. Garoppolo will have two more chances to return to practice before the Raiders release their final Week 7 injury report for Sunday's game against the Bears. Veteran Brian Hoyer came on in relief of Garoppolo against the Patriots, but rookie Aidan O'Connell started against the Chargers when Garoppolo missed Week 4 while recovering from a concussion. Both signal-callers could thus be in contention to play Sunday if Garoppolo isn't available.