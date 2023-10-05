Coach Josh McDaniels noted that Garoppolo is in "the final stages" of the NFL's concussion protocol, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

The report adds that Garoppolo will be a full participant at practice Thursday, which has the QB trending toward a return to action Monday night against the Packers in the absence of any setbacks. Garoppolo logged limited practices last Thursday and Friday before ultimately being ruled out for Week 4 action, which led to rookie Aidan O'Connell starting this past Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chargers.