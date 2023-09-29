Garoppolo remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Garoppolo, who was limited at practice Thursday, is slated to participate in Friday's session, after which the Raiders should have a better idea of the QB's chances of playing Sunday against the Chargers. If Garoppolo is unavailable this weekend, 37-year-old Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O'Connell would be next up for the team's signal-caller reps versus Los Angeles.