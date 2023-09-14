Garoppolo (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday.

The Raiders haven't revealed whether Garoppolo's listed ankle injury is related to his surgically repaired left foot, but his upgrade from limited practice participation Wednesday to full participation Thursday erases any concern about his availability for Sunday's game in Buffalo. Garoppolo proved to be an effective game manager in the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Broncos in Week 1, committing just one turnover (an interception) while completing 20 of 26 pass attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns to go with an additional nine yards on the ground.