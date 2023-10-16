Garoppolo (back) will undergo more tests Monday to determine the severity of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garoppolo was injured midway through Sunday's Week 6 win over the Patriots and was taken to a local Las Vegas hospital for evaluation. The Raiders will "continue to be cautious" with Garoppolo, and the team "believes it's too early to conclude anything about his status" for Week 7 against the Bears, according to Schefter. Rookie Aidan O'Connell started back in Week 4 against the Chargers when Garoppolo was out with a concussion. Brian Hoyer was active as the QB2 Sunday versus New England. It's unknown who would start if Garoppolo can't play this Sunday.