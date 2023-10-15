Garoppolo (back) isn't expected to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garoppolo was seen grabbing at his lower back before going to the locker room in the second quarter. He then was spotted getting into an ambulance and leaving the stadium entirely, per Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. With Aidan O'Connell inactive Sunday, Brian Hoyer will direct the Raiders offense for the rest of Week 6.