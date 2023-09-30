Garoppolo (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garoppolo practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday but was unable to gain clearance from the league's concussion protocol. The Raiders have yet to announce who will start under center against Los Angeles, but veteran Brian Hoyer figures to be the choice over rookie Aidan O'Connell. The loss of Garoppolo is a hit to the fantasy stocks of both Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, though Adams should still soak up double-digit targets. Garoppolo will look to return in Week 5 against the Packers.