Garoppolo won't play in Sunday's preseason opener versus San Francisco, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Garoppolo was suited up for warmups, but he'll ultimately watch the exhibition from the sidelines, along with Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Michael Mayer. The veteran's next chance to make his Raiders debut will come Saturday versus the Rams.
More News
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: No training camp restrictions•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Passes physical•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Expected to pass physical•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Could be released without penalty•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Recovering from March surgery•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Not practicing yet•