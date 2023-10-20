Garoppolo (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Garoppolo was forced out of the Raiders' Week 6 win against the Patriots with a back injury in the second quarter and took an ambulance to a local hospital. After failing to practice at all Wednesday through Friday, he'll miss at least one contest as a result. The Raiders have yet to make a decision on their Week 7 starting quarterback, but coach Josh McDaniels told Tashan Reed of The Athletic that they'll know for sure who's getting the call between veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell after Friday's session. Garoppolo's next chance to play is Monday, Oct. 30 at Detroit.