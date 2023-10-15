Garoppolo (back) won't return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, Garoppolo was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after suffering his back injury late in the second quarter of the contest. In his absence, Brian Hoyer has taken over at QB for the Raiders.
More News
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Unlikely to return Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Hurts back Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Works around INT in MNF win•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Clears protocol, practices fully•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: In line to play Monday•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Officially limited Thursday•