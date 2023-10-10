Garoppolo (concussion) completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 208 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday's 17-13 win over the Packers.

Garoppolo made a healthy return from a one-game absence due to a concussion suffered against Pittsburgh in Week 3. The veteran signal-caller had a pedestrian fantasy line, but played well considering his best weapon, Davante Adams (shoulder), wasn't at full strength Monday. Garoppolo did throw an ill-advised interception on the opening drive of the second half when he forced an outside throw to a covered Jakobi Meyers that was easily picked off by Green Bay's defense. It was an otherwise solid performance from Las Vegas' starting quarterback as he prepares to face the team that drafted him in a home matchup against New England on Sunday.