Brown is signing a one-year contract with Las Vegas, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Released by the Bills last week, Brown didn't take long to land on his feet, joining a Vegas offense in which he conceivably could be the No. 1 wide receiver. Nelson Agholor agreed to sign with the Patriots on Monday, leaving Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards as the top options at wideout for the Raiders. The soon-to-be 31-year-old Brown averaged 4.4 catches for 63.3 yards in 24 regular-season games for Buffalo the last two years.