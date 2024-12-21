Shenker was elevated from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Shenker's set to make his sixth appearance of the season. He has just one catch for seven yards over the previous five.
More News
-
John Samuel Shenker: Back with practice squad•
-
John Samuel Shenker: Cut by Las Vegas•
-
Raiders' John Samuel Shenker: Serving as No. 3 tight end•
-
Raiders' John Samuel Shenker: Signed to Raiders' active roster•
-
John Samuel Shenker: Joins Raiders' practice squad•
-
Raiders' John Samuel Shenker: Stays with Las Vegas•