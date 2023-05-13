Shenker has signed a contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, Brayden P. Reedy of Sports Illustrated reports.

Shenker checks in at 6-foot-4, 250 lbs, and enters the league after spending six years at Auburn. He ended his collegiate career as the all-time record holder for career tight end catches for the school with a total of 68. He was also second in tight end receiving yards (779) acrosss 62 games. He is one of six tight ends on Las Vegas' roster, so he will have an uphill battle in terms of making the team for Week 1.