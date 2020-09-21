Raiders' John Simpson: Ready to go Monday By RotoWire Staff Sep 21, 2020 at 7:05 pm ET1 min read Simpson (shoulder) is active for Monday's game versus the Saints.Simpson entered Monday questionable after suffering a shoulder injury during the practice week, but he'll be on standby Monday since the Raiders' offensive line is pretty banged up. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription. Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes. Play Now