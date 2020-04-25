Raiders' John Simpson: Snagged by Raiders

The Raiders selected Simpson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 109th overall.

Simpson (6-foot-4, 321-pounds) was a two-year starter at left guard for Clemson, and he projects as a potential interior starter at the NFL level for Las Vegas. His average athleticism may cause Simpson some trouble adjusting to the quickness required to start, but he'll benefit from time to develop behind Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson.