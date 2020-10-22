Abram landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
There remains a chance that Abram could be cleared Sunday morning by passing by a POC test, but the second-year safety would then be afforded minimal pre-game preparation time as the NFL has decided to move the Las Vegas-Tampa Bay matchup out of primetime and into the Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET timeslot. In addition to Abram, offensive linemen Rodney Hudson, Denzelle Good, Gabe Jackson and Kolton Miller also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. If the game is not pushed to Monday or Tuesday, and/or Abram cannot clear league protocols before kickoff, Jeff Heath would be in line for more work at strong safety.
