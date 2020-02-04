Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Close to full health
Abram is at 90 percent after tearing his rotator cuff in Oakland's 2019 season opener, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
According to Tafur, Abram benched 185 pounds 10 times during his recent training sessions. "I cannot wait to get back out there on the field," stated Abram. Assuming his rehab goes as planned the rest of the way, the Mississippi State product is on track to begin the 2020 season as the team's starting free safety.
