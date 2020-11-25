site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-johnathan-abram-double-digit-tackles-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Double-digit tackles Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Abram recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) across 76 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
Abram was all over the field on Sunday night, as he now has 57 tackles (43 solo) across nine games this season. He'll now shift his focus to Sunday's matchup with the Falcons.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read