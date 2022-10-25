Abram recorded eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans.
Abram notched his most tackles in a game since recording 12 during the season opener. Across six appearances, he's notched 40 tackles and one pass defense, putting him slightly behind pace to match his career-high 116 stops from a year ago.
