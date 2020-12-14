Abram is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts while being evaluated for a concussion.
Abram exited Sunday's game late in the fourth quarter, so it's basically guaranteed that he won't return. If he is diagnosed with a concussion, though, it could jeopardize his availability for Thursday's upcoming tilt against the Chargers.
More News
-
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Ready for Week 14•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Should play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Listed as questionable•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Unavailable Week 13•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Misses practice Wednesday•