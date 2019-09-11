Abram is expected to undergo surgery this week to address a torn labrum and rotator cuff in his shoulder and could miss the rest of the season, Adam Lefkoe of Bleacher Report reports.

Abram apparently sustained the injury during the first quarter of Monday's win over the Broncos, though he still played 49 of 64 defensive snaps and had five tackles. Per Josina Anderson of ESPN, the rookie first-round pick will seek a second opinion before potentially being placed on injured reserve.