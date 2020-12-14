Abram suffered a concussion during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Colts, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Abram will need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before he can play in a game. With a short practice week ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Chargers, there's a decent chance that Abram misses his third game of the season. Lamarcus Joyner likely would start at strong safety if Abram sits out.
