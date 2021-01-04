Abram (hip) was forced out of Sunday's 32-31 win over the Broncos.
Abram managed four tackles (three solo) before being forced out of Sunday's regular-season finale. He wraps up his sophomore campaign with 12 appearances, 86 tackles (60 solo), five defended passes and two interceptions, all of which represent career-high marks.
