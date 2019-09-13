Play

Abram (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Abram underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff in his shoulder. The rookie was selected 27th overall by the Raiders in this year's draft and was able to record five total tackles in their season opener against Denver. It's unclear whether Abram will be able to recover in time to return this season.

