Abram logged a team-high 13 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Panthers.
Abram, whose rookie campaign in 2019 was cut short just one game into the season due to a torn rotator cuff, absolutely showed out in his return to the field Sunday. Seemingly back to 100 percent health, Abram will look to stay busy in Week 2 against a Saints offense that just put up 34 points in a win over the Buccaneers.
