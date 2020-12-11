Abram (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Jon Gruden was pessimistic about the safety's chances of suiting up earlier this week, but it looks like Abram has a chance to avoid missing a second consecutive game. Lamarcus Joyner will likely continue filling in for Abram if he's ultimately unable to give it a go.