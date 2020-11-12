Abram (groin) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.

Abram was a question mark before suiting up last week with an illness, but he appears to be managing a new issue. It's unclear how serious the groin injury is for the Mississippi State product, but expect his practice availability the rest of the week to shed a better light on his chances to play this week. If he's forced to miss time, Jeff Heath would be in line for a start at strong safety.

More News