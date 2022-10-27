Abram (illness) did not practice Wednesday.
Abram must have picked up his illness following Week 7's win over the Texans as he played the entire matchup. Through his first six games with Las Vegas, Abram has compiled 40 tackles (30 solo) and one pass breakup. He'll have two more practice chances ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.
More News
-
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Eight tackles in win•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Participating in offseason workouts•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Vegas declines fifth-year option•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Goes on injured reserve•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Set for season-ending surgery•
-
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Dealing with dislocated shoulder•