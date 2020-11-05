Abram (illness) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Abram had resided on the COVID-19 list earlier in the season, but this illness doesn't appear to be virus-related. It's too early to panic about the 2019 first-round pick's status for Sunday's game against the Chargers, but if he's forced to miss the game, Jeff Heath (hip) would be in line for a start should he be healthy.
