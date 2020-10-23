Abram (illness) is not eligible to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Abrams is listed as having been in close contact with Trent Brown (illness) on Tuesday, which doesn't leave him with a long enough period of time to gain full clearance by Sunday. The Raiders also had to place offensive linemen Rodney Hudson, Denzelle Good, Gabe Jackson and Kolton Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, though it appears that each of them has a chance for Week 7. Jeff Heath would stand to see an uptick in defensive snaps if Abrams is indeed forced to miss time.