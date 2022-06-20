Abram (shoulder) has been participating in offseason work and will likely be the starting safety opposite of Trevon Moehrig to start the 2022 campaign, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Abram registered a career-high 116 tackles across 14 games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. However, he appears to have moved past the issue and should be good to go for the regular season. The Raiders opted to decline the 2019 first-round pick's fifth-year option for the 2023 season, so he'll be playing for a new contract during the 2022 campaign.