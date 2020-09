Abram had an X-ray on his shoulder that didn't reveal structural damage, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Abram crashed into a TV cart in the first quarter of Monday's 34-24 win over the Saints, but he still managed to play 57 of 60 snaps. Since the X-ray was negative, there's still no clear indication of what Abram's dealing with, but it's not a major concern for his availability moving forward. Expect the 2019 first-round pick to be ready for Sunday's matchup versus New England.