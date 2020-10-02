Abram (shoulder/thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Abram got his first career interception in last week's loss to the Patriots, but he has been limited in each of the Raiders' practices this week, leaving him questionable for Sunday's home game. Jeff Heath would be in line for an expanded role if Abram can't go come game day.
