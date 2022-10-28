Abram (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against New Orleans, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Abram logged back-to-back limited sessions after not practicing Wednesday due to an illness and will likely be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. The third-year safety has been a key piece of Las Vegas' secondary this season, so his potential absence would be a huge blow to the Raiders defense.