Abram totaled 10 tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Abram finished with 10 or more tackles for just the second time this season, with his other such performance coming in Week 1 against the Panthers. The former first-round pick will head into Week 10 against Denver with 42 tackles (31 solo), four passes defensed and an interception through seven contests.