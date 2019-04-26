Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Raiders select in first round
The Raiders selected Abram in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 27th overall.
The selection seems to herald the imminent exit of former first-round pick Karl Joseph, as the Raiders otherwise signed Lamarcus Joyner at safety earlier this offseason. If the Raiders can't trade Joseph and then don't commit to cutting him then it might be tough for Abram to establish himself as a three-down player right off the bat, but that eventual outcome is clearly what Oakland has in mind. Whenever he does step into a full-time role Abram projects as a potential impact player, including as an IDP. He was a leading contributor on what was a ruthless Mississippi State defense the last two years, and his 4.45-second 40-yard dash provides some optimism for his coverage projection. He generally looks like more of a strong safety fit for Oakland given the Joyner signing, and between the two he should find more tackle opportunities, at least on a per-snap basis.
