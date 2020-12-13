Abram (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The 24-year-old missed last week's win over the Jets with the knee injury but is set to return from the one-game absence. Abram should reclaim his starting role and has 35 total tackles and an interception in his past five contests.
