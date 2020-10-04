Abram (shoulder/thumb) is officially active for Sunday's game against Buffalo.
The 23-year-old was considered questionable after practicing as a limited participant all week, but it won't keep him out of Sunday's game. Abram should play his usual role at strong safety for the Raiders.
