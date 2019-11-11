Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Season officially over
Abram (shoulder) is not eligible to return from injured reserve in 2019 after the Raiders chose to activate Marquel Lee on Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It's not clear if Abram is close to returning from a health-standpoint anyway, but that doesn't matter now. The 2019 first-rounder will instead focus on making a full return from his torn labrum and rotator cuff before the start of spring workouts in 2020.
