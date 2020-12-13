Abram (knee) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Abram was listed as questionable for the contest after practicing in a limited fashion this past week. If Abram does suit up, it remains to be seen if he'll be up for his normal allotment of snaps Sunday, but when he's been available this season, he's carved out IDP utility by recording 63 tackles and two picks through ten games.