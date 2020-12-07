Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that he's not confident that Abram (knee) can play in Sunday's game versus the Colts, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Abram appears set to miss a second straight game. If his condition starts to improve, it'll likely become evident as the practice week progresses. Lamarcus Joyner is the next man up at strong safety if Abram indeed sits out.