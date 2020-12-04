Abram (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
The 24-year-old will be sidelined for at least one game after suffering the knee injury. Lamarcus Joyner is the likely candidate to start at strong safety in Abram's absence.
