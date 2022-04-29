The Raiders declined Abram's (shoulder) fifth-year option for 2023 on Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Abram started 14 games during the 2021 season and registered 116 tackles (career high), five tackles for loss, four pass deflections and one interception. However, the 2019 first-round pick underwent season-ending surgery after dislocating his shoulder against the Browns in Week 15. He's expected to be healthy by the start of the regular season, but he'll be competing for a new contract during the 2022 campaign.
